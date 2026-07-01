Village People Lead Singer Dead: Victor Willis Was 74

Victor Willis, lead singer of the popular 1970s disco band Village People has passed away at the age of 74.

News of Willis’ untimely death was shared Wednesday morning on the band’s official Facebook page. “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People,” the statement began. “Victor passed on Tuesday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

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Willis, who not only was the lead singer of Village People, but also a songwriter, was a part of several of the band’s singles that have had long-lasting success. Some of the most well-known songs released by Willis and Village People are “Macho Man,” “In The Navy,” and “Y.M.C.A.”

In 1980 Willis left the Village People to embark on a solo career before briefly returning two years later, then leaving again in 1983. He did not release his lone solo album until 2015, more than three decades after he recorded it. Willis eventually returned to the Village People in 2017.

( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) Disco band The Village People during the The WE ARE THE PEOPLE awards ceremony at The China Club in New York City January 28th, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” has been a popular song throughout President Donald Trump’s two presidential terms and Willis and his bandmates performed the song at Trump’s pre-inauguration victory rally in January 2025.

Upon learning of Willis’ passing, President Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform: “Village People singer Victor Willis is dead at 74. He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies. It became a “monster” hit, again, 30 years after its original launch. Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set –The crowed were, and are, enormous – But Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning!

“They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song. We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!!”

Willis is survived by his wife, Karen Huff Willis.