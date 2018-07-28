Victoria Beckham Rules Herself out of Spice Girls Reunion Tour

While Mel B and the other former Spice Girls members are more than ready to get the gang back together, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham has no interest in joining them.

When on Loose Women earlier this week, Mel B was asked about the potential reunion, which fans have spent years hoping for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are getting back together for sure, I’m seeing Geri [Halliwell] later today. It was an amazing, brilliant journey,” Mel B said. “There’s one that’s been a bit difficult. But she’s getting roped in.”

Insiders told The Sun that the “difficult” one has been Beckham who has vowed not to change her mind.

Rumors of a new Spice Girls reunion gained steam in February when Beckham shared a photo of all five members meeting together. The photo showed Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) together for the first time in six years to meet with their original manager, Simon Fuller.

In April, Beckham crushed dreams of a complete reunion, telling Garzia there were no plans to tour or record music.

“We were just saying Girl Power is such an important message and how do we communicate that?” Beckham said. “How do we pass the baton on, how does that look to future generations? And that’s what it’s about with us. It’s not all about the rumours about going on tour and recording new material.”

But no one told Mel B there are no plans, because she has made it clear she wants to perform with her bandmates again.

“I still do [love performing]. I’m the only one that keeps on saying, ‘We’re gonna be performing,’ which we are gonna be performing. Finally they got it together,” Brown told Today‘s Hoda Kotb this week.

When Kotb reminded Mel that Beckham has said repeatedly there will be no tour, she shrugged it off.

“She’s always bloody saying that,” Mel said. “Stop it! We are touring!… Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure.”

The Spice Girls have reunited a couple of times since they released their third and final studio album 18 years ago. They reunited in 2007 when their Greatest Hits album was released, and in 2012 for the press conference to announce the Viva Forever! musical. They also performed at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

When talk of another reunion began in February, the group acknowledged their fans and confirmed they were exploring a new project of some kind.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said in a statement released by Beckham’s publicist, Jo Milloy. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages