Victoria Beckham Proves She’s Still Got It After Breaking out Iconic Leg Pose in Viral Video

In 2016, Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram post in which she was reclining on a couch with best friend Eva Longoria, one leg stuck straight up in the air. She has since repeated the pose several times and has even been copied by other notable Instagram users, including Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Tisdale.

Over the weekend, Beckham proved she’s still the queen of the pose with a quick Boomerang on Instagram, which saw the fashion designer dressed in all black holding a cup in front of her face while reclining in a booth at what appears to be a diner and kicking her leg in the air.

“Leaving NYC,” she wrote before joking, “Feeling good about my Rockettes audition, fingers crossed! Kisses VB.” She accompanied her caption with a row of twin dancer emojis.

Beckham was in the Big Apple to do press for her eponymous new makeup line, which recently launched a set of lip products. The pop star turned designer has been a beauty fan for years, joking to U.K. talk show This Morning this month that she tried out some “interesting” makeup looks in her days with the Spice Girls.

“I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls,” she said, via the Daily Mail. “At this point, I’ve done so many photo shoots and red carpets that I’ve learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself.”

The mom of four also opened up about aging, explaining that she doesn’t mind getting older and understands that everyone ages.

“I’m not trying to look any younger at all,” she said. “I just wanna look good for my age. I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have. I don’t really want to change anything. And I’m okay with that.”

“I like how getting older feels,” Beckham continued. “I’m okay with how it looks because it is what it is. Everybody is going to get older. [But] I don’t love how it [getting older] sounds.”

The 45-year-old added that one benefit of getting older that she’s found is the improvement in her skin.

“I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that,” she recalled. “Luckily, I don’t have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Karim Jaafar