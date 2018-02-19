Victoria Beckham Loves Son Brooklyn’s Massive ‘Mum’ Tattoo

Victoria Beckham is one cool mom!

The former Spice Girl has no problem with her 18-year-old son Brooklyn’s latest tattoo, a heart on his shoulder reading “Mum.”

The Brit even posted a photo of her son’s ink on Instagram Saturday, in a photo in which she hugs Brooklyn and points to his new artwork.

“Big tattoo! X kisses from NYC!! @brooklynbeckham x #loveyou,” she captioned the photo.

Beckham and her famous soccer player husband David Beckham have three other children together — son Romeo, daughter Harper and son Cruz.

But their oldest definitely inherited his dad’s passion for tattoos. The former soccer player has 40 tattoos all over his body.

Brooklyn has become a tattoo enthusiast since getting his first, a Native American wearing a traditional headdress “just like dad’s,” less than a year ago.

Some are dedicated to his personal interests, like the camera on his arm which symbolizes his studying photography at a New York City college, but many are dedicated to his family. Brooklyn has “1975,” the year in which dad David was born, inked on his hand as well as a series of numbers celebrating the birth years of his younger brothers and sister.

Brooklyn debuted the “mum” tattoo earlier this month, thanking his tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, in the caption. “Another amazing one,” he marveled.

His latest body art isn’t even the first dedication to his mom. He also has a tribute to his mother written over his heart that reads, “Mama’s Boy.”

David also has a number of family-inspired tattoos, getting one for each of his children.

“Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy,” the athlete wrote on Instagram debuting his palm tattoo, a doodle by his daughter of a stick figure wearing a dress.

He also tattooed “We Love You Daddy,” on his left ribcage.

“The boys expressing how they feel about daddy,” he explained.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @victoriabeckham