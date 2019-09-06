Victoria Beckham’s Latest Yoga Pose Photo Has Fans Confused on What’s Happening With Her Leg

Victoria Beckham’s latest Instagram has some of her 26 million followers scratching their heads. In the mirror selfie, Beckham sits in a dangerously twisted yoga pose while wearing a matching red sports bra and high-waisted leggings along with a black baseball cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:15am PDT

“Who said I can’t do yoga..” the fashion designer captioned the post, adding a plug for her athleticwear line with Reebok as well as the hashtag, “bend it like Beckham.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans praised the former Spice Girl for her athletic prowess in the comments section of the post, also pointing out the awkward positioning of the pose.

“Just looking at this picture makes my back hurt,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ouch,” another said.

“I have a cramp looking at this,” someone wrote.

Beckham, 45, previously shared a photo of herself wearing that same outfit during a kickboxing workout. The workout photos are a rarity among Beckham’s feed, as she usually stays true to her Posh Spice nickname in posting mostly professional shots of her fashion line or glitzy nights out with husband David Beckham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 5, 2019 at 4:43am PDT

In her recent photo shoot for Vogue Germany, Beckham posed topless, clothing a sequined Prince of Wales plaid wool-cashmere coat from the Victoria Beckham Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

In her interview portion of the cover shoot, she said it “took courage” for her to reject the offer from her fellow Spice Girls to rejoin the group on their reunion tour.

“Saying no requires courage,” she told the magazine. “For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to. I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

She also told the publication that she’s confident in herself now, although that was not always the case.

“I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself,” Beckham said. “Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”