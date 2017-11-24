Victoria Beckham Transforms Into a Turkey for the Holiday

Victoria Beckham really got into the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving, with the designer using a little Photoshop magic to dress as a turkey on her Instagram story Thursday.

To celebrate the day, Beckham shared a shot of herself sitting on the floor with a turkey-inspired feathered ensemble, which appeared to be Photoshopped onto her body to make it look like she was dressed as a bird.

“Happy Thanksgiving!!” the mom of four wrote. “Kisses.”

Beckham accessorized her festive look with slicked-back hair and red lipstick, leaving her arms and legs bare to keep the focus on her feathered outfit.

The former Spice Girl recently opened up about thankfulness, sharing on This Morning that her six-year-old daughter, Harper, is already aware of how lucky she is. Beckham appeared on the show with her friend, actress Eva Longoria, who is Harper’s godmother.

“Harper knows that Mummy and Daddy, and Auntie Eva do things to help other people, and she wants to do that as well,” Beckham said. “She understands, even at six, that she is very blessed. She’s very lucky to have what she has.”

“When you see that your kids are turning out to be really good, kind, happy human beings,” she continued, “What more can you ask for?”

