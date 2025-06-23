Veteran Comedian Says Ellen DeGeneres Was ‘Creepy and Weird’ and ‘Not Nice’ to Her

Margaret Cho has had a complicated relationship with Ellen DeGeneres over the years.

The legendary comedian, 56, opened up about her history with The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum, 67, during the June 18 episode of The Kelly Mantle Show, claiming that DeGeneres was “not nice” to her throughout their respective comedy careers,

“It’s so weird now, public perception of her is more true to … she’s mean,” Cho told host Kelly Mantle. “She was like a mean girl, kind of, but also she would be real nice.”

Margaret Cho at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2023. (Paul Smith-Featureflash/Shutterstock)

“I think she always had negative feelings toward me because her girlfriends and wives always liked me,” Cho continued, adding, “There’s a kind of woman [who] loves a female comic. … But yeah, Ellen was really weird, and not nice to me for most of my career.”

Cho and DeGeneres go back a “long time,” as Cho opened for the Finding Nemo star “way before her big fame” back in the ’80s. Two decades later, when DeGeneres became a household name with her talk show, Cho claimed her former colleague “acted like we just met.”

“And I’m like, ‘B—, what? That’s weird. We go way back,’” Cho continued.

Cho also claimed that DeGeneres once “cut” a portion of her interview with David Bowie in which the late musical icon praised her. “It’s so creepy and weird, but also, the other thing was, David Bowie had been on the show, and he was so excited that the night before that, I had come to his show wearing this giant Chinese emperor outfit,” Cho said. “He was really thrilled about it, and he talked at length about it. And she cut it out of the show, which made me so mad.”

“The producer, who’s a really good friend of mine, had to call me and tell me, ‘I can’t believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show,” she alleged. “You need to know that he was going on and on about your outfit. He loves you.’” She continued, “I don’t know if it was personal, maybe it was for time. But still, I’m gonna take it personally because I decided to.”