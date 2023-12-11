Veteran Actor Dies in Car Crash: Ashraf Abdel Ghafour Was 81

Acclaimed Egyptian actor Ashraf Abdel Ghafour has died following a car crash in Cairo on Dec. 3. The actor, known for titles like Al Kahera W El Nas (Cairo and the People) and El Ser (The Secret), and his 70-year-old wife were reportedly traveling to see their daughter, actress Reham Abdel Ghafour, when their vehicle was hit from behind on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road. Both were transported to an area hospital, where Ghafour succumbed to his injuries. He was 81.

An investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing, according to Sada Elbalad English (See), which reports that the collision occurred in front of Mountain View on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road. Both Ghafour and his wife were injured in the collision and transported to a nearby Sheikh Zayed Specialized Hospital. Ghafour passed away shortly after. His wife was discharged from the hospital a few days later, a source close to the family telling See that she is "in good health." A 33-year-old artist, only identified in reports as Muhannad, was reportedly detained by police for four days pending investigation on two counts of manslaughter and wrongful injury in connection to the crash.

"The eye will tear, the heart will grieve, and we will be saddened by your departure, and we will not say anything except what pleases our Lord. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," the actor's daughter shared on Facebook following her father's passing. "I can't believe I'm writing about you like that .. I will miss you so much my love. My father, my beloved and everything I have in this world passed away... Please read al-Fatiha and pray for my father."

Born in June 1942, Ghafour's decades-long acting career began with theatrical productions like Lady Gulfidan (1962), Soliman El-Halabi (1965), Three Nights (1965), and more. He went on to make his small screen debut in 1967 on the TV series Cairo and the People. Over the course of his career, Ghafour added more than 300 film, TV, and theatrical production credits to his name, including The Secret, Hai El-Sayeda Zeinab, and Bent El-Qabaye. He most recently appeared in the TV series Rasheed opposite his daughter.

Ghafour is survived by his wife; two children – a son Tamer and a daughter Reham; and several grandchildren. His funeral was held Monday, Dec. 4 at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed and followed by a consolation marquee at the Mosque on the following day.