See Verne Troyer’s Last On-Screen Appearance

Verne Troyer’s last on-screen appearance was a YouTube video he shared three weeks before his death. The actor, best known for playing Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies, died Saturday at age 49.

On March 28, Troyer posted a 10-minute video called “My Pet Peeves,” which followed an overwhelming response to his In-N-Out Burger versus Shake Shake taste testing video. In one of the comments, someone suggested he should do a video about his pet peeves, so Troyer sat and did just that.

One of Troyer’s biggest pet peeves was people tapping him on the head.

“I’m not a lap dog. I’m a person, so please if you see me, do not tap me on the head… or else,” Troyer said.

Troyer is also annoyed that men urinate all over the toilets and floors in public restrooms. He is also annoyed whenever he sees people using handicapped placards if they do not need it.

Troyer chronicled his life on YouTube, where he had over 634,000 subscribers. Some of his other videos focused on taste tests, his garage sales, unboxing a small car he got for kissing a wolf. In one video last year, he even showed fans how he was hypnotized.

His most popular video showed his special Tesla car, built just for him. The video was seen over 6.6 million times.

The actor’s death was announced just three weeks after he was hospitalized. He struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, and his family said he battled depression.

“He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude,” his family said in a statement. “On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.”

Troyer shot to fame as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies. His last movie credit, according to IMDb, is Richard Elfman’s Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks. He also appeared in a 2017 episode of Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park.

Troyer stood 2 feet and 8 inches, making him one of the shortest people in the world. He also advocated for better treatment of people with short stature.

“You don’t have to treat them any different. We can do anything you can do. Don’t look at us like we’re circus people or these people that you make fun of,” he told the Daily Mail while promoting National Geographic’s Incredibly Small World. “I hope we just show people that we’re very independent and that we can do anything that normal people can do.”