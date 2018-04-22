Hollywood Reacts to Verne Troyer’s Death

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday, and fans and fellow Hollywood actors alike were saddened by the loss of the iconic comedic actor.

Celebrities who had worked with and interacted with Troyer in the past paid their respects on social media once they heard the news.

R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot 🙏🏽 Glad we got to make history… https://t.co/263AEJ8Z9s — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 21, 2018

RIP to the actor Verne Troyer. I was lucky enough to meet him some years ago and had a lovely chat with him. A kind and funny soul that would light up the room. May he fondly and lovingly remembered. x pic.twitter.com/6BXzu7inRo — Eugene Michael Simon (@Eugene_Simon) April 21, 2018

Goodbye to my buddy @VerneTroyer. Here we are showing off our matching skull tattoos that neither of us knew the other one had. pic.twitter.com/eqeMspQBSx — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) April 21, 2018

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Verne Troyer. I’m glad that I got the chance to meet him tho, he was super nice when we were at E3 pic.twitter.com/IZS1Y2BEki — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 21, 2018

RIP to the iconic Verne Troyer 😔 — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) April 22, 2018

Rest in peace, Verne Troyer. You were always so kind to me whenever our paths crossed. — Wil ‘Ban the Nazis’ Wheaton (@wilw) April 21, 2018

Sorry to hear about the passing of @VerneTroyer , small guy with a big heart, Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/Prv8iww0JN — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 22, 2018

Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction. pic.twitter.com/hv1F2LLpjd — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 21, 2018

