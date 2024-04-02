Vegas Casino Hits Back Against Report Bruno Mars Is $50 Million in Gambling Debt

Last month's viral rumor that Bruno Mars is paying off an insurmountable gambling debt to MGM is not true, the company says.

MGM Resorts International has denied last month's report that singer Bruno Mars owes the company over $50 million in gambling debt. On March 14, NewsNation reported that Mars had racked up an enormous debt by playing poker and other games of chancer in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a few days later MGM assured reporters from PEOPLE that the story was "completely false."

A "well-placed Vegas insider" reportedly told NewsNation that Mars had amassed over $50 million in debt to Vegas casinos, saying: "[MGM] basically own him." They claimed that Mars had signed on to perform his residency at Park MGM in order to work off his debt. MGM refuted this claim in a statement published by PEOPLE on March 19, saying: "We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe."

"MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM," the statement went on. "Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

The NewsNation report claimed that Mars had previously supported himself as a professional poker player, and it's true that in a 2016 interview with James Corden, Mars claimed that he paid rent by winning at poker when he first moved from Hawaii to California. However, in a 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mars mentioned several other jobs he did to make ends meet at that time, including DJing. The report also claimed that Mars was making $90 million per year with his residency, which has not been confirmed.

Mars does have a longstanding relationship with MGM. The singer publicly announced a partnership with the company in 2016, and they have become more entwined over the years. Earlier this year, Mars' Pinky Ring cocktail bar at the Bellagio Resort & Casino finally opened for business. Mars has also already extended his residency at Park MGM twice, adding dates in December of 2023 and February of 2024.

Mars has more shows at Park MGM coming in June, August and September of this year, with tickets available now on his website. The singer has not responded publicly to the reports of his debt.