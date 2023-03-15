Bruno Mars Is Headlining a Major Music Festival Later This Year

The 2023 Burbon & Beyond Festival lineup has been announced. Among the headliners are Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile, and the Killers. Other performers include Babyface, who performed an acoustic rendition of "America the Beautiful" at this year's Super Bowl. The festival will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, from September 14-17.

Coined as the world's largest bourbon festival, the event is described as "an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville, held during Bourbon Heritage Month."

Its founder Danny Wimmer released a statement about his excitement for this year's festival, stating: "Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky. We can't wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true."

Mars has been headlining his Vegas residency with his creative partner as a member of Silk Sonic. In February, the residency was extended once again due to high demand. New dates include May 24, May 27-28, May 31, and June 2-3. He's also been performing the residency as a solo act. Mars was initially in talks for a residency in Vegas beginning in 2016.

After sweeping the 2022 Grammys for Silk Sonic's single "Leave the Door Open," Mars announced they were withdrawing their album from Grammy consideration for the 2023 ceremony. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said, per Variety. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."