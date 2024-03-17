Bruno Mars Allegedly Has Massive Debt From Gambling

New reports suggest that Bruno Mars' heavy gambling habits might have landed him in serious trouble. It is said that the singer, who at one time supported himself by working as a professional poker player, has racked up huge debts at the table over the course of his career.

A Vegas insider told News Nation, "He owes millions to the MGM (from gambling)." According to the source, he has accumulated debts of as much as $50 million. "(MGM) basically own him," the Vegas insider added.

"He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night)." $90 million after taxes amounts to approximately $60 million.

While it's true he lives rent-free during his contract, he should still be pocketing, or saving, a much more significant sum since signing the long-term contract in 2016.

Despite this, MGM is not backing away from Mars any time soon. He debuted The Pinky Ring, his lounge at the Bellagio (an MGM property), during the recent Super Bowl, and, as reported by News Nation, he also has a new project in the works at the high-end casino, as well.

Additionally, Mars and Anderson .Paak, the other half of Silk Sonic, have apparently resolved their reported feud. As per the outlet's insider, this conflict was primarily about money, as "Anderson wanted more," culminating in the duo withdrawing their album from consideration for the Grammys in 2022.

According to the musical artists, they made the decision not to submit their album to the Grammys that year as they felt that it would be "crazy" to ask for anything more than what they had already received at the 2022 Grammy Awards after winning four awards for "Leave the Door Open," the album's lead track. A series of concert dates have been set for Silk Sonic at MGM's The Park beginning in May.