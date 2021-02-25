Vanessa Marquez Death: Judge Approves Wrongful Death Settlement After ‘ER’ Actress Fatally Shot by Police

A federal judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death suit filed by the mother of Vanessa Marquez, who was fatally shot by police officers after they were called to her home in South Pasadena in 2018. LAPD was sent to her home to conduct a wellness check on the ER actress, court papers say.

“Any loss of life is tragic,” South Pasadena Mayor Diana Mahmud said in a statement. “However, I can now report the parties have reached a mutually agreeable settlement in the amount of $450,000 in order to save the parties the costs associated with protracted litigation.”

Attorneys initially filed the wrongful death suit against the city of South Pasadena in Feb. 2019, on behalf of Marquez’s mother. Police alleged at the time that when they arrived at the actress’s home, she pulled out a “BB-type” replica gun, causing one officer to open fire. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Marquez was 49 years old.

The claim asserts battery, negligence, unlawful entry, false arrest, and imprisonment, wrongful death, negligent training, conspiracy, seizure of property, failure to summon prompt medical care, and violation of the Bane Act — which forbids acts of violence because of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc. The claim was filed before the lawsuit.

“I can confirm that the city received the claim,” South Pasadena government spokesman John Pope said in a statement, per Deadline. “The officer involved shooting is currently being investigated by two independent entities, the Sheriff’s Department and L.A. District Attorney’s office. We will not be commenting until the results of the investigations are complete.”

Marquez was best known for her recurring role as nurse Wendy Goldman on the ’90s medical drama ER‘s early seasons. Just a year prior to her death, she spoke out about her treatment after the show, blaming George Clooney saying he “helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER.” Clooney responded to the accusation saying, “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career, then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”