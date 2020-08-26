Vanessa Lachey Touches on How She's Navigating the School Year With Her Kids (Exclusive)

✖

With students and parents gearing up for the school year with the pandemic still in play, it's been a confusing time for many. While many schools have opted for in-school teaching, others have chosen to do virtual classes instead, or a mixture of both. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Vanessa Lachey touched on how she's going to help encourage her kids through this challenging time.

"The school year, overall, is just an uncertain time. You've got new teachers. You've got kids over the summer who have changes, whether it's a physical change or an emotional change," Lachey explained in our series PopCulture @ Home. "There's a lot of uncertainty. So overall, the new school year's already kind of overwhelming for kids. And then to add on top of that, the uncertainty of not knowing what's going on for parents: Are we homeschooling? Are we going to a campus? Are we doing hybrid? What's going on? Am I supposed to get another iPad?"

With all of the confusion, Lachey's hope for this year is to provide her kids with a sense of calmness in the midst of chaos. She and her husband Nick Lachey share Camden, 7, Brooklyn, 5, and Phoenix, 3. In an effort to provide as much stability as possible throughout this turbulent time for their children, she's partnered with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats to celebrate their "Love in Case of" kit that provides 12 treats that come with enough packaging room for a sweet hand-written note from parents. "For every kit purchased on Kelloggstore.com, they will donate $20 to No Kid Hungry, which is up to 200 meals," Lachey said.

Kellogg's conducted a survey that showed 80% of kids wish to have a handwritten note from their parents, which is something Lachey finds important, more now than ever. "Could you imagine if your 10-year-old is like, 'I really want my mom?' But they just don't say that," she said. "So what they've [Kellogg's has] done is they've realized that there's a huge communication gap between parents and kids, especially in the back-to-school-time."

The Love Is Blind host echoed why it's "important" for her "because I really realized through this process that we've all been going through, there's a lot of uncertainty. But at the end of the day, my kids will know that they're loved, that they're safe, that we are there for them, and anything that I can do to encourage that and reassure them of that or tell another mommy like, 'Hey, maybe we can all do it together,' and at the end of the day, as far as, like, academics, we're all in the same boat."