Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Sweet Nickname Snoop Dogg Gave Her Following Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly pretty tight with Snoop Dogg. Following the news of her and Austin Butler’s split, the High School Musical star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about her encounter with the Gin and Juice rapper.

The two met during the Bad Boys For Life premiere in Los Angeles. Hudgens shared that she was “very excited” to meet him because she calls herself a “big fan” of his. She even revealed a nickname he calls her.

“He even gave me a nickname,” she said. “He calls me Nessie. He’s like, ‘How you doin’ Nessi?’”

So how did she respond to the rapper’s remark?

She told Fallon that she quipped back, “I’m going to go to the after-party, I’m gonna sip gin and juice, Snoop.”

Hudgens also captured the moment with a post on her Instagram of the two posing for the camera.

“Legit highlight,” she began the caption. “And I went to the after party and sipped gin and juice. Laid back. Loooool.”

Hudgens also spoke about some of her cast mates in the new Bad Boys for Life movie, saying that Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are “the sweetest guys ever.”

All of this comes on the heels of her notable breakup with Butler. The two had been together for nine years before their recent split. The reasoning behind it appears to be because of their busy schedules.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” an insider told E! Online. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

This doesn’t mean it’s necessarily all over for the two. The source added that the two will circle back eventually and see where they’re at in life. Their connection goes all the way back to their days filming High School Musical. A year after Hudgens broke up with fellow co-star Zac Efron, she and Butler linked up in 2011.

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the insider noted.

Hudgens is next scheduled to begin filming on The Princess Switch: Switched Again where she is also an executive producer. The first movie appeared on Netflix in 2018.