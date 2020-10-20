Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Outtakes from Latex Catwoman Costume Photoshoot

✖

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her cat woman skills in a series of fun photos on Instagram. The High School Musical star posted three outtakes from her casual photoshoot she had with friend GG Magree. The actress initially posted two photos of their costumes, but later went back to the gram to show fans their outtakes and her followers loved every bit of it.

"When you have too many good catwoman pics lol" she captioned the photo while tagging her friend. One fan wrote, "You Beauty," while someone else echoed, "The best duo!" Another one of her followers wrote, "I love you both."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 3, 2020 at 8:01pm PDT

Hudgens has been posting a lot about Halloween this year – we're guessing she's a huge fan! She also posed with her dog Darla in her costume and captioned it saying, "Who needs a Batman when you can have a Batdog." The 31-year-old paid tribute with her look to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in her saucy photoshoot. Clad in matching black latex catsuits and masks, complete with cat ears, the two gal pals looked like they came straight from the 1992 set of Batman Returns as she also accessorized with a whip.

Hudgens has grown up quite a bit in the public eye after getting her start on the famous Disney Channel films. Since then, she's gone on to star in other movies like The Princess Switch — a festive Christmas film about two girls who switch places and end up falling in love with with a few men in the process. "If you're putting yourself out there, you will be subject to criticism. That's just how it is. You have to deal with it the best that you can in a way that is healthy for you," she told Cosmopolitan.

Over the years, she's had her fair share of internet hate from her famous breakup with Zac Efron to her more recent headliner after making some insensitive comments. "Looking back, it feels like another lifetime," she continued about her teen years. "I mean, I'm tired for sure. I take good care of myself. I know the things that matter the most - I do love my job, but my job isn't everything. My family is - my partner and my friends are the things that keep me grounded."