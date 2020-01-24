Vanessa Hudgens Reveals New Sunflower Tattoo on Side of Breast

Vanessa Hudgens recently took to Instagram to reveal a brand new Sunflower tattoo that she got on the on the side of her breast, following her recent split from boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler. In a “Thirsty Thursday” post on the social media site, Hudgens shared a snapshot of the new ink, which she got from renowned New York City tattoo artist Dragon. A number of her celebrity friends have since commented on the post, with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland writing, “I AM HERE FOR THIRSTY THURSDAYS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 23, 2020 at 6:33pm PST

Many of Hudgens’ fans and followers have also commented on the post, with one quipping, “Please make #ThirstyThursday a thing [laughing out loud].”

“Stop teasing yo I can’t handle this,” another user said, while someone else offered, “Sis is having the sickest post breakup glow up I’ve ever seen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hudgens and Butler had split up, with Us Weekly citing a source close to the former couple as saying, “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

The two first met on the set of High School Musical, though Hudgens was dating Zac Efron at the time. After splitting from Efron in 2010, Hudgens went on to begin dating Butler in 2011.

According to a source who spoke with E! News, Hudgens and Butler’s split was mostly due to distance, as Hudgens had been overseas filming the sequel to Netflix’s The Princess Switch, while Butler has been to be in production on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic he is starring in, which will roll cameras in Australia.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the source states. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.” A second source said that the two “are split for now” and are “going to see what happens.”

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the source added.

At this time, neither Hudgens nor Butler appear to have commented publicly on the split.