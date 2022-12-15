Vanessa Hudgens' Blonde Transformation Has Fans Saying She Looks Like Lady Gaga

Vanessa Hudgens raised a few eyebrows with a new look on Instagram Tuesday, although it might be difficult to tell if that actually is the High School Musical star. Hudgens, 34, looked almost exactly like Lady Gaga in the picture, shocking her fans on social media. She even acknowledged how unrecognizable she looked.

Hudgens' new photo shows her rocking a black leather jacket and a stacked choker necklace. She also dyed her eyebrows blonde to match the hair, which appears to be a wig. The bold red lipstick finished off the Gaga-esque look. "Who even is she," Hudgens captioned the post.

This is not the first time Hudgens has donned a blonde look. When she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance back in 2017, she had platinum blonde locks for the show. She has also been seen as a blonde in Netflix's The Princess Switch movies.

The 2022 holiday season is the first without a new Princess Switch movie since 2019. The franchise launched in 2018, with the first sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, coming in November 2020. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star was released on Netflix in November 2021. Hudgens later told Entertainment Tonight there were no immediate plans to make a fourth movie.