Vanessa Hudgens' Blonde Transformation Has Fans Saying She Looks Like Lady Gaga
Vanessa Hudgens raised a few eyebrows with a new look on Instagram Tuesday, although it might be difficult to tell if that actually is the High School Musical star. Hudgens, 34, looked almost exactly like Lady Gaga in the picture, shocking her fans on social media. She even acknowledged how unrecognizable she looked.
Hudgens' new photo shows her rocking a black leather jacket and a stacked choker necklace. She also dyed her eyebrows blonde to match the hair, which appears to be a wig. The bold red lipstick finished off the Gaga-esque look. "Who even is she," Hudgens captioned the post.
This is not the first time Hudgens has donned a blonde look. When she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance back in 2017, she had platinum blonde locks for the show. She has also been seen as a blonde in Netflix's The Princess Switch movies.
The 2022 holiday season is the first without a new Princess Switch movie since 2019. The franchise launched in 2018, with the first sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, coming in November 2020. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star was released on Netflix in November 2021. Hudgens later told Entertainment Tonight there were no immediate plans to make a fourth movie.
"You know, I never want to say never, but I definitely need a break from the amount of work that these movies take," Hudgens said in November 2021. "They're so special and I love being in everyone's home for the holidays and knowing that it's bringing families together. It just fills my soul with joy. But it's a lot [of work]."
my therapist: that lady gaga and vanessa hudgens fusion isn’t real
stefanessa joanne germanudgens: https://t.co/mOn8vHuHC1— leo thee afro-arakki 🇲🇦 (@arakkisuperstar) December 14, 2022
Hudgens does have a few other projects in the works. In October, Hudgens filmed a documentary with musician GG Magree chronicling a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, titled Dead Hot: Season of the Witch. Hudgens also starred in Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat for Meta. The Crypt TV project was her first virtual reality work.
The doors lady Gaga opened— Cynthia Lee Fontaine (@lee_fontaine) December 14, 2022
Scroll on to see how fans responded to Hudgens' Lady Gaga-inspired look.
gaga cosplay yasss— zach 💙 (@zachxx17) December 14, 2022
"The countess from American Horror Story: Hotel," one person wrote on Instagram, referring to Lady Gaga's character from American Horror Story.
WHY I DID I THINK THIS WAS GAGA FOR A SEC LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/PRjUH2ZA55— prince ; THIS TIME NEXT YEAR 🩸✰ (@rewiredhanna) December 14, 2022
"Wait I thought this was Lady Gaga," one person wrote on Twitter.
Funny, it looks like her new look is one of Gaga's old looks.
Good to see even rich people wear hand-me-downs. https://t.co/l2PItjfu1P— 😈 The Rebelleious Rosie Galaxy 😈 (@Rosie_Rebelle) December 15, 2022
"She looks like she's about to film AHS: Hotel," one fan tweeted.