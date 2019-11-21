‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Defends Ex Stassi Schroeder After Internet Disses Her Feet

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is defending his ex girlfriend Stassi Schroeder after an internet troll left a less than kind comment on her Intagram account. The reality star, who is currently on tour for Straight Up With Stassi LIVE, posted a photo of her feet while wearing a pair of gorgeous heels when she was backstage that prompted one of her followers to comment on the way her feet looked. Noticing the remark, Taylor stepped in to defend his ex and in turn, Schroeder responded to his reply with a shocking reply.

After sharing the image of herself, someone said that her feet looked like an old lady’s foot, but it didn’t take long for Schroeder to reply, writing: “I forgot I’m suppose to be photoshopping everything. Thanks for the reminder [eye roll emoji].”

The defense had Taylor stepping in to reply with an in-depth response: “Wow, coming from someone who has a womans crotch as her profile picture, you are a real piece of work, you took the time out of your day to leave a s—y comment on someone’s page that you don’t even know? Wow, all that screams is your insecurities, talk about women empowering other women, you are exactly what’s wrong with social media today. I hope she blocks you, you need Jesus sweetie, I feel bad for you. All this shows is that you are mad at yourself for amounting to nothing in life so you take out your pathetic existence on people who are successful. [laugh face emoji] [Stassi] sorry had to do it.”

View this post on Instagram Oh how far we've come. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Bravo (@commentsbybravo) on Nov 20, 2019 at 11:58am PST

Schroeder replied with, “[Jax] my hero. Oh the irony, Jax.”

The two were together on and off during the first two seasons of the popular Bravo series, however, things didn’t work out between the both of them when he came forward and admitted that he cheated on her multiple times, one of those being with their fellow castmate and best friend Kristen Doute. However, both have moved on, Schroeder is even engaged to actor Beau Clark, and Taylor married Brittany Cartwright. The two are such good friends in fact that Schroeder and Clark even flew out to attend Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding.

As for Schroeder, she’s continuing to make business moves because she just announced over the weekend that she would be starting a new digital series, Basically Stassi, which will feature she and her friends, plus her fiancé talking life, fashion and all things basic inside her apartment.