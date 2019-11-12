‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Star Nina Dobrev Hospitalized

Nina Dobrev, unfortunately, didn’t have the best Sunday night this week. As her BFF Julianne Hough noted on her Instagram Story, the Vampire Diaries actor was hospitalized because of an undisclosed illness. Thankfully, she did have her very own “Momma J” (Hough) by her side as she recuperated. After all, that’s what best friends are for.

Hough posted a series of snaps and videos on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to guess who she was there to see. Of course, given the pair’s lengthy friendship history, many were easily able to guess that the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star was the person that she was visiting.

“Haha most of you guessed immediately!” Hough captioned a selfie with the patient, Dobrev, who was wearing an oxygen mask.

The America’s Got Talent judge also brought along some helpful items for her friend, as she added, “Ohhhhhhh @nina Momma J’s got you..crystals and all [yellow heart emojis].”

While it was unclear what she was being hospitalized for, a source told E! News that “Nina is fine.”

Dobrev and Hough have always had an unbreakable bond, so it comes as no surprise to see the AGT judge supporting her bestie in such a major way. In April 2018, the BFF’s discussed their strong friendship with PEOPLE, and how it feels as though they’ve been in each others’ lives forever. “It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life,” Dobrev said.

She added, “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.” Of course, Hough agreed with her friend’s statement, adding, “We’re like ying and yang — like same thing with Nina — you also have an infectious energy.”

More recently, in October, Dobrev opened up about how her best friend has been there for her countless times in the past when she was on the podcast Chicks in the Office, per E! News.

“The girl was…her single just came out ‘Transform,’ she was having a launch party and this whole thing, she performed it for the first time,” the former Fam star recounted. “And I didn’t realize that that was that night and I was going through something and I texted her and she literally left her own launch party to come, like, be the shoulder for me to cry on at my house.”

“That’s a best friend. That’s a true friend,” she added.

Seeing as though Hough has gone above and beyond for Dobrev time and time again, the actor is definitely right in saying that these two are the epitome of true friends.