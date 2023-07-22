Valerie Bertinelli Claps Back at Botox Accusations

Hot in Cleveland alum Valerie Bertinelli doesn't hesitate hitting back at a critic who knocked the Food Network star for getting Botox. In a since-deleted TikTok, Bertinelli admitted she once tried the injection but had a bad experience.

"No shame! No judgments. But let's talk about it shall we?," the actress wrote in the caption for the video response. "I know you didn't mean that as a compliment, but let's talk about it, shall we? I have tried Botox ... I hated it."

The One Day at a Time star showed a photo from after receiving her injections, noting she wanted to deal with her puffy eyes. "They've always annoyed me," she added. ""I've always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don't have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it."

After the explanation, she also directed some barbs directly at the person who made the comment on her looks. "Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me?," she said before adding that she wasn't the first to be shamed on social media. "So, we're women. We have to stick together, OK? Don't shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin' crazy world, OK?"

"Some people can do Botox, and it looks amazing on them," she continued. "I am not one of them, unfortunately, or I would've kept doing it. But thankfully, it faded. I couldn't wait for it to fade."

Many praised Bertinelli for the comments, even though she deleted the clip. Tiffani Amber Thiessen was one of the high-profile names to toss some praise at the former sitcom star. "This is why so many, like myself, love you," the former Saved by The Bell star wrote.

Another summed up the moment perfectly. "Too many women declare war on other women," the fan wrote. "It's like middle and high school never ended.