Val Kilmer Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos

Val Kilmer looks almost unrecognizable in newly surfaced photos that show the actor posing with fans.

Me with my friend Carlos and his wife Dadra meeting Val Kilmer at Motor City Comic Con today. pic.twitter.com/w4Q4cENddW — The Expected One (@MerovingianOne) May 19, 2018

Kilmer was a guest at the Motor City Comic Con over the weekend, and in photos that fans have posted online, he can be seen looking surprisingly different.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His face is less chiseled than it used to be and his posture appears more unstable. One Twitter user commented that he’s looking more like The Room’s Tommy Wiseau these days.

When did Val Kilmer become Tommy Wiseau? pic.twitter.com/30tWnyA4ZE — Darrin (@Vault801Dweller) May 20, 2018

Kilmer’s new look could be the result of his health struggles, as last year the actor came clean about battling throat cancer.

Previously, Kilmer had denied that he was in poor health, but during an interview in 2017 he opened up about his “healing” process, crediting his faith and family for getting him through the hard time.

Interestingly, sometime after Kilmer opened up about what he was dealing with, the 57-year-old canceled two appearances in Tampa, Florida, due to “family stuff.”

He also missed his own art opening exhibit, Icon Go On, I’ll Go On, that was being held in Los Angeles. The actor claimed to be “delayed on a project.”

Kilmer was supposed to attend a movie screening in Tampa last summer, a filmed version of Citizen Twain, his one-man show. Incidentally, the day before he tweeted out that the event had to be rescheduled.

“Sorry to have to postpone the Florida shows until Dec. unavoidable family stuff that requires me in person. Thanks for being so supportive,” Kilmer wrote.

Next, he was supposed to appear at Tampa Comic Con, but pulled out of it, tweeting, “Unfortunately I’ve had to cancel visiting all my friends at Tampa Comicon this weekend. I’ve got family stuff that’s got to be my priority.”

The organizers of Tampa Comic Con were quoted as saying his cancellation was “certainly very last minute.”

Relatedly, during a Reddit AMA, Kilmer was asked, “A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time [sic],” he replied. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”