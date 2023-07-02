UPDATE: Morning Show Host Returns Home After Frightening ICU Hospitalization

KENS 5 news anchor and morning show host Sarah Forgany has returned home after an emergency stay due to surgery gone wrong. According to My San Antonio, Forgany's condition was shared with her co-workers via text and she is still not completely out of the woods just yet.

"Just got the best text from my tough sis Sarah Forgany," Fellow KENS 5 anchor Marvin Hurst wrote on Facebook. She is out of the hospital!! Thanks for your prayers, friends. Please continue to lift her and her family up-when you can. God is good."

Fellow anchor Deborah Knapp also confirmed the news and her receipt of a text from Forgany. "Just got Great News from Sarah Forgany! She is out of the hospital and is home with her family. She says she has a long road to recovery but is so happy to be able to hold her little Bella again. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Hallelujah!" Knapp said.

Forgany had spent close to ten days in the ICU starting back on June 5, according to MySA, with the issues stemming from a prior surgery that ended with complications. After her ICU stay, Forgany remained in recovery in a Houston-area hospital and doctors were telling her family that recovery could "take weeks" and she had a long road ahead to recover 100 percent.

Morning Show Host Sarah Forgany in ICU Following Surgery Complicationshttps://t.co/Ysft2HVKS7 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 13, 2023

"Sarah ran into complications during her recovery from surgery yesterday morning. She's currently in ICU on a ventilator. We have no clue how long she will be here," a statement from her family read at the time. "She is in good spirits and keeping the faith, but we would sincerely appreciate all your prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery."

The beloved San Antonio-area anchor has had a slew of supportive messages and well wishes from onlookers, fans and those from her community. "We are so saddened you are having more health issues. We all love you and are praying for you. Please get well. You are so loved and appreciated," one fan wrote during her hospital stay. The ICU stay also falls after a health emergency that forced her to call off a vacation in Venice, Italy and seek care. Here's to a speed recovery now that Forgany is home.