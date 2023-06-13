Morning Show Host Sarah Forgany in ICU Following Surgery Complications

San Antonio morning anchor Sarah Forgany has been in the hospital on and off since March after suffering an unknown illness while vacationing in Venice. She has since returned home and updated fans on social media, but according to My San Antonio, she landed back in the ICU earlier this month.

According to the outlet, Forgany's family suffered complications after surgery on Monday, sending her to the ICU. She was placed on a ventilator according to a public statement by her family, with doctors claiming her recovery could "take weeks."

To all of Sarah’s beloved viewers, Sarah ran into complications during her recovery from surgery yesterday morning.... Posted by Sarah Forgany – KENS 5 on Monday, June 5, 2023

"Sarah ran into complications during her recovery from surgery yesterday morning. She's currently in ICU on a ventilator. We have no clue how long she will be here," the statement opens. "She is in good spirits and keeping the faith, but we would sincerely appreciate all your prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery."

The report didn't indicate if her health woes from March were connected to her current situation, but her situation prompted a response from co-workers and those in San Antonio. "This has been on my heart all day long," Ken 5 anchor Marvin Hurst said. "Would you kindly pray for my coworker/friend/little bossy sister and her family? I've been in prayer and need partners in agreement. Thank you, friends."

"Sarah, you're in my thoughts and prayers. I'm thinking of you," one San Antonio resident wrote under the family's statement. "You're so strong. You're going to be okay."

"Praying for you and your family as well as your medical team. May they give you the very best care," another added. "You've got an army of support."

"We are so saddened you are having more health issues. We all love you and are praying for you. Please get well. You are so loved and appreciated," a third noted, referencing the health woes back in March.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery and an opportunity to put the start of this year behind her. Get well soon.