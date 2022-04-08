Upcoming Tribute to Queen Elizabeth Could Come at a High Price

✖

Plans to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with an illuminated bridge could cost almost £70,000. According to the BBC, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead wants to light up Windsor and Eton Bridge for the occasion if enough money can be raised. The lighting could cost between £50,000 ($65,000) and £70,000 ($91,000) and would be "subject to planning permission." A public appeal to raise funds is expected to be initiated by the mayor, Councillor John Story.

Story said the activities "take on added importance" for the royal borough as it has "a long and proud association" with the royal family. The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the longest reign of any British monarch. It will be a reportedly "once-in-a-generation show" taking place over an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5. There will be several jubilee celebrations over that weekend, Including a "Trooping the Colour" parade, a derby horse race, and a party at the palace.

The BBC reported that members of the Royal Family are expected to take part in the festivities over the extended weekend and the weeks prior. A Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to people who work in public service, including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services, and the prison services.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told the BBC, "The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign. The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations."

Nine of central London's bridges along the River Thames have been lit up in an orchestrated series of light works for years as part of Illuminated River's long-term art installation. According to the official website, "its subtly moving sequences of LED light symbolically unify the Thames bridges, drawing inspiration from the spirit and history of the river and from the architectural and engineering heritage of its bridges." At 3.2 miles in length, Illuminated River is the longest public art commission in the world.