‘Underworld’ Actress Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Kate Beckinsale is in the hospital, getting treatment for a ruptured ovarian cyst that is causing her a lot of pain.

Beckinsale clued fans into her predicament early on Sunday mornin, and she was not shy about how the condition or the treatment is making her feel. According to her post, the Underworld actress has been administered morphine and hooked up to an oxygen machine.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” Beckinsale wrote. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly.”

The 45-year-old actress was lying in a hospital bed in the picture, wearing a white robe and a pained expression. She included another picture of herself from further away, showing her slumped under a pile of blankets, apparently asleep.

Beckinsale’s fans showed a lot of love and support for her as well. The actress received nearly 200,000 likes on her post, and thousands of comments with followers wishing her well.

“I’m fighting ovarian cysts as well. Power to you, woman! Get well soon,” one person wrote.

“Omg! Hope your feeling better. Had a friend have that happen… it’s no joke!” added another fan. “Get better soon!”

“Wow Kate are you okay dear? I hope it all works out for You, I believe you are in good hands,” commented a third.

Beckinsale has had a busy month, with lots of award shows and other public appearances. Just three days before her hospitalization, she was posing for photos on the purple carpet at the 2019 LA Art Show’s Opening Night Gala. This underscores the way ovarian cysts can take a person off guard and temporarily cripple them with pain, up-ending their whole life.

Earlier this month, Beckinsale made waves simply by mingling at an after party following the Golden Globe Awards. The actress was seen talking to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson for quite a while, to the surprise of many. Some even went so far as to assume that the two might have been flirting, in spite of their 21-year age difference.

“Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly. “People approached her, and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

“It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” they went on. “They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Beckinsale brushed the rumor aside, later delivering a quick-witted response when fans asked her about the story in Instagram comments.