Tyrese Shoves Fan After She Jumps Onstage to Hug Him

Tyrese Gibson has found himself in many headlines lately, and it’s happening again after the singer shoved a fan who jumped on stage to hug him.

In a video of the incident caught on camera, Gibson can be seen ending a performance at the Valentine’s Love Jam in Detroit, MI when the woman climbs up on stage.

As he walks away wiping the sweat from his face, she appears seemingly out of nowhere and startles him. Understandably thinking of his own safety, Gibson quickly shoves the stranger and jumps back.

Security grabs her and removes her and then Gibson appears to smile and seem apologetic over the misunderstanding, as reported by TMZ.

Gibson has had a rocky few months with reports ranging from the Fast and Furious actor lashing out at his co-stars to being investigated by social services for child abuse claims.

In 2017, while riding high on the hype and success of The Fate of the Furious, Gibson made the critical error of not thinking before he spoke and got himself into some hot water.

Gibson did an interview with BET, and among then topics discussed they somehow wound up discussing “promiscuous” women.

Gibson is on record talking about “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women” who “are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

As you can imagine, this did not go over well, and the internet made sure to let Gibson know that his attitude toward what women choose to do with their bodies was lousy and archaic, at best.

The star eventually posted a public apology in an attempt to make amends for his words, wherein he said, “My mother taught me better than this… lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always ‘what’ you say, it’s the ‘how’ we choose to say it. For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean.”

“Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words,” he continued.

Gibson concluded his apology by saying that ladies “deserve better,” and added, “This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better.”