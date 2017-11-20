Police Rush to Tyrese’s Home After He Posts Kidnapping Video

Tyrese Gibson’s latest stunt had police rushing to his Los Angeles home Monday morning.

Gibson posted a video at 3 a.m. that shows a man tied up in his underwear, bound and gagged, on the Fast & Furious actor’s couch with a bodyguard in the background.

Throughout the video, Gibson eats ramen noodles and scolds the man for “making videos” about his custody battle with ex-wife Norma Gibson over his 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

The man on the couch is comedian Michael Blackson, who posted a viral video two weeks ago mocking Gibson’s bizarre breakdown during the custody trial.

Gibson’s demeanor has been off in recent weeks, so when he posted the video of the supposed kidnapping online, the LAPD received a flurry of calls, TMZ reports. People thought the actor — who just received 50/50 custody of Shayla — had finally lost his cool and kidnapped Blackson out of revenge for both the videos and for not getting full custody.

Police arrived at Gibson’s home and spoke with his security team. Authorities were told the video was a well-produced prank and that Blackson was a willing participant.

Gibson’s personal situation has been a hot topic in recent weeks as he and Norma battled his fitness to parent in court. Norma alleged child abuse against her estranged husband, claiming that he has beaten her, hitting her 10-12 times and leaving her unable to sit down.

The father was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but the case was closed without pressing any charges.

Last week, a judge ruled that there was not an ongoing pattern of harassment by the actor and denied Norma’s request for a restraining order.

Instead, Gibson and his ex-wife were awarded 50/50 custody of Shayla, a ruling the actor calls a “win” not for himself, but “for our daughter, Shayla.”