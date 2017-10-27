Tyrese Gibson Hospitalized for Chest Pains

Tyrese Gibson was hospitalized for chest pains Thursday night shortly after leaving a court appearance, TMZ reports.

Sources say the actor returned to his hotel when he began feeling pain and dehydration, so he went to the ER. Gibson is reportedly getting fluids for dehydration and is set to undergo tests to determine the cause of his chest pains.

Gibson appeared in court with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, as the two are currently engaged in a legal battle. The actor told TMZ that the day was a funeral for abuse allegations against him. The outlet previously reported that Norma accused Tyrese of spying on her and said that she was afraid of him “at times.”

She also brought up a 2007 incident in which she claims Tyrese punched her while she was pregnant. She says three of the actor’s “people” later got her to sign an agreement to not talk about the incident. Norma attempted to get a restraining order against Tyrese for herself and their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Tyrese alleges that the claims are false and due to him getting remarried.

