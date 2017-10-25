Tyrese Gibson’s Child Abuse Hearing: Here’s What Went Down During Day One

Tyrse Gibson‘s custody trial started today, with the Fast & Furious actor wearing an all-white suit to court. Gibson has been accused of abusing his 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Gibson has denied the child abuse allegations and is seeking full custody of his daughter.

During the first day of the trial, Gibson’s doctor testified, but the court was cleared, The Blast reported. Spectators were allowed back in when Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson, testified.

Norma spent her time on the stand recounting what she included in a declaration last month. In the document, Norma claimed Gibson had a long history of abuse and violence, dating back to his childhood.

According to The Blast, Norma wrote that when he was younger, Gibson beat his brother, then 12 years old, until he was bleeding. In 2002, the actor beat a girlfriend to the point where she had to be hospitalized, Norma claims. Norma included alleged incidents when he was abusive towards her, dating back to 2004. His attorney told The Blast that these claims are a “flat out lie.”

The day before the trial, Gibson reportedly hired a plane to fly over Shayla’s school with the banner that read, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla.” His daughter was reportedly “mortified.”

Shayla did not testify today, but is expected to after Norma finishes. The Blast reports that Gibson’s current wife, Samantha, was in the courtroom. Gibson was seen mouthing “I love you” to her.

Earlier in the day, Gibson told his attorney, “I’m not wearing black today because it’s not a funeral.”

Norma is hoping to get a permanent restraining order against Gibson. She has been speaking out against Gibson for several years, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse. In a 2015 interview with Madame Noire, Norma said she felt the need to speak out after the Ray Rice scandal.

“I felt so irresponsible at that moment because I wasn’t taking responsibility as a woman and using my voice to perhaps alleviate those blows,” Norma said in 2015. “It starts with words and then it becomes physical, but the words are what linger. The physical abuse heals quickly, but the emotional keeps coming back because you’re so unsure of yourself.”

Gibson and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009.