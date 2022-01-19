Tyra Banks Reacts to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Andre Leon Talley’s Death

Tyra Banks joined the world in grieving as she mourned the loss of former Vogue editor-in-chief and once America’s Next Top Model judge Andre Leon Talley after his shocking death. The Dancing With the Stars host penned a touching tribute on her Instagram.

“I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and real down-home southern comfort love until I met [Andre Leon Talley],” she began. “Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a generous, genius historian.”

The fashion icon was reported dead on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after a battle with an unknown illness. He was 73 years old.

“Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend…you are resting now, Dearest André. But your spirit, your ‘je ne sais quoi’, your VOICE – your laugh, your screams of effervescent, delightful joy…I hear it now. And will forever. We all will,” she closed.

Talley’s death was confirmed on his Instagram account. Along with the announcement, Talley was celebrated for some of his many monumental achievements including his work with Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik, and others. “His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women’s Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia. Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère,” the post reads. “He was the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André and his recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller. In 2014, he was named artistic director of Zappos Couture, and he has been on the Board of Trustees of Savannah College of Art and Design since 2000. Mr. Talley was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Republic in 2020 and the North Carolina Governor’s award for literature in 2021. He was a long-standing member of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church.”