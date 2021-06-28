Tyler, The Creator Reveals Apology to Selena Gomez Over Past Tweets

✖

Tyler, The Creator has apologized to Selena Gomez for his past tweets aimed at the "Lose You to Love Me" singer. After the 30-year-old rapper sparked controversy for his past remarks, which were made in a series of tweets in the early 2010s, he called himself and his past behavior out in one song on his Friday-releases new album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The album features 16 tracks and artists like Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert. It is in the track "Manifesto" that Tyler not only addresses the past controversy, but also reveals that he has apologized to Gomez for his remarks. The song includes the lyrics, "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s–. Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f– Bieber, Just-in."

The lyrics seem to be a reference to the series of tweets he made in 2010 and 2011. While most of those tweets have since been deleted, amid Tyler's album release, they resurfaced online via fan-uploaded screenshots, according to Insider. Those tweets includes sexually explicit comments made towards Gomez, as well as Victoria Justice, Miley Cyrus, and Dakota Fanning. The musician was 19 at the time, and Gomez would have been between 18 and 19. The tweets were made amid her relationship with Justin Bieber, who was a close friend of Tyler's. The two first began dating in December 2010 and had an on-an-off relationship before calling it quits in 2018. In a 2013 interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Tyler admitted he and Gomez were not friends.

"We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other," he said. "Because I'm kicking it with Justin — like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?"

At this time, Gomez has not publicly responded to Tyler’s apparent apology. Several outlets, including E! News and PEOPLE, reached out to the singer’s representatives for comment but did not hear back. Bieber also has not addressed the apology. The singer recently opened up about her relationships when speaking to Vogue Australia, telling the outlet, "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."