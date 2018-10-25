Tyler the Creator Involved in Car Crash

Tyler the Creator was involved in a car crash early Thursday morning after he drove his luxury vehicle into a parked car in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old rapper reportedly drove his Tesla Model X into a parked car on Sunset Boulevard near UCLA’s campus around 12:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department told The Blast. The Honda CR-V was reportedly flung 50 feet into the street as a result of the collision.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests were made. In video footage of the scene obtained by The Blast, Tyler can be seen walking around in the background, while the two cars appeared to be totaled.

The hood of Tyler’s white Tesla was completely smashed up against the windshield, with the front and side airbags deployed. The entire left side and left rear of the CR-V severely damaged from the hood of the Tesla.

Sources said the “See You Again” rapper seemed composed as police arrived on the scene. He quickly walked away from cameras when he noticed them rolling. Witnesses said they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary inside his vehicle aside from a fur hat and some “nice clothes.”

A police report left on the CR-V reportedly identified the rapper as the owner of the Tesla. When interviewed, the owner of the hit car admitted that the situation was a “bummer” but that he’s not worried about the aftermath, due to who owns the Tesla.

“Tyler the Creator hit my car,” the owner said, adding that it was the “second time” his car had been hit. “It’s totaled, for sure. So I was like, ‘Damn,’ at first.” But when he found out the driver who hit him was Tyler, he said he was “probably gonna get a decent check. So it’s whatever.”

Both cars were later towed from the scene. The rapper, producer and designer has not commented on the incident.

Recently, Tyler dropped his cover of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from the upcoming animated remake of The Grinch. He also recently released an expanded edition of his album Cherry Bomb complete with instrumentals.

He also inked a first-look deal with Sony Pictures with producing partner Lionel Boyce, which allows them to develop projects for TV and digital properties for the producing company.

