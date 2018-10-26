Tyler the Creator Explains He Fell Asleep in Car Before Crash

Tyler the Creator claims he fell asleep at the wheel just before he was involved in a car crash early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old rapper drove his Tesla Model X into a parked car on Sunset Boulevard near UCLA at around 12:30 a.m., reports The Blast. The car he struck, a Honda CR-V, reportedly jumped 50 feet into the street after the collision.

Police said no injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

The Blast published video from the scene, showing Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, walking around the scene, with two totalled cars behind him.

On Thursday afternoon, Tyler took to Instagram, where he blamed the crash on falling asleep behind the wheel. He said he was on his way home after a late night recording session and confirmed he is not hurt.

“My big droopy a– usually go to sleep 10:30 (i wake up at 7 er mornin) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few second while driving home, im a dumb a– b– but lil mama don’t have a scratch im lucky. i calmly jumped out the back and called the people. thanks elon [Musk] for the excessive airbags u a qt. good day sir,” Tyler wrote.

Sources told The Blast that Tyler was “composed” when police arrived on the scene, but tried to avoid cameras as people began realizing a celebrity was involved in the crash. It was not clear if police performed a sobriety test.

Photographers at the scene spoke to the man who owned the Honda CR-V, who said he was expecting a “decent check” from the rapper.

“Tyler the Creator hit my car,” the man reportedly said. “It’s totaled, for sure. So I was like, ‘Damn,’ at first.” After finding out who hit his car, the man said he is “probably gonna get a decent check. So it’s whatever.”

Tyler recently released a version of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” which will be included in Universal’s new version of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. He also released a new version of his 2015 album Cherry Bomb, that includes the instrumental versions of the songs. His latest album, Flower Boy, was released last year and earned a nomination for the Best Rap Album Grammy.

On Oct. 17, Deadline reported that Tyler and his producing partner, Lionel Boyce, signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures. The two will develop new projects under their Bald Face Productions banner for the studio. Tyler and Boyce found success with their AdultSwim series The Jellies! and Loiter Squad.

Photo credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images