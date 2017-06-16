Tyler Baltierra Reveals The Reason MTV Pulled The Plug On His Show

Tyler Baltierra, the husband of Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell, isn’t happy that MTV canceled his passion project series Reunited. The 25-year-old reality star took to Twitter to speak out as to the reason why the network gave his show the ax.

@MTV refused @ReunitedMTV because “it was too heavy” Even though it rated #2 on cable TV that night. Would you like to see more episodes? — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 14, 2017

On Wednesday, Baltierra tweeted this message, along with a poll for his followers: “@MTV refused @ReunitedMTV because ‘it was too heavy’ Even though it rated #2 on cable TV that night. Would you like to see more episodes?”

One fan responded by Tyler by writing: “Hmm ‘too heavy’? Did they forget how heavy your episode of 16 and Pregnant was?!”

Tyler then replied to the fan saying: “That’s exactly what I told the network executives. @TeenMom is a ‘heavy’ franchise & the only one really working for MTV at this time.”

That’s exactly what I told the network executives. @TeenMom is a “heavy” franchise & the only one really working for MTV at this time — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 14, 2017

Reunited first aired back in December of 2016. In Tyler’s social media posts promoting the show, he referred to the series as his “passion project.”

In October of 2016, Baltierra first took to Twitter to announce the premiere date for the canceled MTV show.

HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE that my passion project will be airing DECEMBER 5th @ 10pm on @MTV I worked really hard on it, can’t wait! #Reunited — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) October 23, 2016

Baltierra tweeted: “HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE that my passion project will be airing DECEMBER 5th @ 10 pm on @MTV I worked really hard on it, can’t wait! #Reunited.”

He also posted on Instagram about the show earlier in the year in April to reach out to people that may want to be featured in the series. It was evident that Tyler deeply cared about the show and the impact it could have on the families involved.

“Are you looking for a loved one? We want to help you find them! @catelynnmtv & I are working on a new project, email us at cateandtyproject@gmail.com so we can help reconnect you with your estranged family members! #MakeADifference #Inspire #Estranged #Reunited.”