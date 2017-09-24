Tyga Spends Day With Son King Amid Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

Tyga made some waves with his reaction to ex Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news, but he doesn’t seem to be letting that situation hold him back.

The “Rack City” rapper was seen out on Saturday with King, his 4-year-old son with Blac Chyna.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were headed to go see a screening of The LEGO Ninjago Movie, as Tyga documents in his Instagram story. He’s shown talking with his son about the animated film, then shows off the pair’s 3D glasses.

The rapper turned heads on Friday when he attached a shocking comment to a screenshot of TMZ‘s report about Jenner’s pregnancy.

“Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote.

He could have simply been joking, but many saw it as a bitter ex taking a jab to stir up drama.

The pregnancy remains unconfirmed. Jenner, the Kardashian family and Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott have remained mum on the pregnancy since the news broke.

