Tyga’s Instagram Followers Insist He’s the Father of Stormi Webster

Tyga has become the king of cryptic messages following the birth of ex Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, but fans have been loose-lipped about their theories he is Stormi’s biological father.

The rapper, whose relationship with Jenner ended in April, posted a candid image of himself at a piano on Tuesday alongside a caption calling out “lies.”

“Tell me that the stories all lies now yeh,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “KYOTO,” the name of his upcoming album.

In other recent posts, fans suspected Tyga was sending cryptic messages to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality through his lyrical one-liners on Instagram.

“Is this what u need to feel better?” he wrote in one post. For another, he wrote, “Am I talkin foreign when I say I miss u.” “All I wanted was to talk to u,” he wrote as a tease for his new song “Temperature.”

While he chooses to speak in lyrics, fans have taken to the comments to insist that the artist is the father of Stormi Webster, Jenner’s newborn daughter whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“It’s all lies! That’s your baby!” one follower wrote. Another called him “Stormi’s daddy.”

“Ayeee! Congrats on the baby,” a fan wrote Tyga, while another suggested fans may never know the truth about Stormi’s heritage: “That could be his baby or not we may never know I want them to be on Maury.”

Tyga and Jenner called their relationship off in April 2017, and within the month, she had moved on to Scott.

A Kardashian insider told Hollywood Life that the “Rack City” rapper has questioned the paternity of Stormi and is urging his ex to subject the newborn to DNA testing. The source added that Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner is also skeptical.

“Kris has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga’s,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible, but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father, he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.”

Tyga also reportedly texted a message of congratulations to Kylie following Stormi’s birth on February 1, something that infuriated Scott.

“[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby,” a source close to Jenner said.

Scott was allegedly furious with Tyga, and Jenner wasn’t let off the hook either.

“Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga,” the source continued. “Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby.”

Kylie seems confident that Scott is Stormi’s biological father as she gave the infant the surname of Webster, as the rapper’s legal name is Jacques Webster.