Billy Eichner Reunites With ‘Billy on the Street’ Icon Elena to Get ‘Unruly’ (Exclusive)

Billy Eichner is getting “unruly” on the streets of New York City with Billy on the Street icon Elena.

The actor and comedian reunites with the hilarious and unpredictable NYC icon in a new ad as they’re let loose on the city streets to spread the word about Truly Hard Seltzer’s new Truly Unruly 8% Lemonade Hard Seltzer.

“I see some handsome and beautiful people,” Elena tells Eichner, adding that she’s “not” one of that crowd because she’s “old.” The Bros star insists, “You can be old and beautiful,” but Elena deadpans in response, “Not really.”

As Eichner spreads the word about the new take on the summertime classic beverage, lemonade, he brings his frenetic Billy on the Street energy to the ad, offering a dollar to anyone who names lemon as a fruit and finding out just how much of a hold apples have on residents of the Big Apple.

At least Elena is a fan of the new Truly Unruly Lemonade beverages, which are available nationwide year-round. “It’s so delicious,” she tells Eichner, who asks, “Have you ever had it?” In response, Elena simply says, “No.”

“The most unruly part of filming is always working with Elena, who is very famous among Billy on the Street fans,” Eichner told PopCulture.com, calling Elena “the funniest person I’ve ever known” but “always very unpredictable,” and someone who “doesn’t stop talking.”

“I’ve always loved lemonade, and, yeah, I am a Truly fan,” Eichner continued. “I thought the partnership made sense when they approached me about it, because, you know, the word unruly is in the title of the drink, and I think that really matches the energy and the chaos and spontaneity of Billy on the Street. So, it felt organic to me, and it just made sense.”

Courtesy of Truly

Eichner also opened up briefly about his “small role” in Honey Don’t!, the upcoming detective comedy film from Ethan Coen also starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, and Chris Evans.

Working with Coen after growing up as an admirer of the Coen Brothers was a “huge honor,” and Qualley was “awesome” to film with, said Eichner, who also got to have a Billy on the Street reunion with Evans and Parks and Recreation reunion with Plaza on set.

“I hope [audiences] say, ‘Well, I really love Billy Eichner’s five lines,’” he quipped, “and maybe we’ll give him a spin-off in Honey Don’t! Part Two — Honey Don’t, Again.”