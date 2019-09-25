‘Two and a Half Men’ Alum Jon Cryer Denies Demi Moore’s Claims of Her Taking His Virginity

In her new memoir, Demi Moore claimed that she was the one to take Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer’s virginity, but the actor is now denying that this was the case. In a passage from the book, Moore wrote how Cryer “fell for [her] in real life, too” and “lost his virginity to [her] while [they] were making” a movie.

“It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him,” she wrote.

However, after hearing about the way Moore recalled the situation, Cryer took to Twitter to set the record straight, politely. “Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” he wrote.

He then added, “But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”

Moore and Cryer both starred in the 1984 film No Small Affair, which is when their romantic encounter took place.

best tidbit has been Demi saying she took Jon Cryer’s virginity and Cryer responding “I can see why you thought that, but actually no” https://t.co/LoImTZ9K6k — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) September 25, 2019

In addition to her story about Cryer, Moore also spent a significant portion of her memoir revealing details of her marriage to his former Two and a Half Men co-star, Ashton Kutcher.

The actress opened up about her many substance abuse struggles throughout the years, but stated that Kutcher didn’t see addiction as real issue.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore wrote in the book. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

She also alleged that Kutcher convinced her that they should invite other women into their sexual relationship, but that he used the encounters to later defend himself when it was discovered that he’d been having sexual encounters with other women without Moore.

Kutcher has not commented on the claims, other than to tweet, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

