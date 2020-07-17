'Two and a Half Men' Fans Send Positive Thoughts to Conchata Ferrell After Being Placed on Respirator After Heart Attack

Fans have been flocking to social media to send well-wishes to Conchata Ferrell. The Two and a Half Men alum was moved to a long-term care facility on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Following the incident, Ferrell's husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ that it would "be a while" before she was able to start recovery.

Ferrell, who is 77, was in an intensive care unit for more than four weeks after she'd suffered a heart attack that lasted 10 minutes back in May. She was previously hospitalized back in December in Charleston, West Virginia while spending time at her vacation home. That same month, she came down with a kidney infection, which spread to other parts of her body and contaminated her blood. After spending a couple of weeks in the hospital, she was released and began recovering at her home in Charleston at the end of January.

After spending four weeks in an ICU, she's been transferred to a long-term care facility, where she's now on a respiratory unit and dialysis, according to Anderson. While she's reported to be "stable and semi-conscious," she's unable to talk or communicate. Here's a look at how fans are sending their love.