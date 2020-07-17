'Two and a Half Men' Fans Send Positive Thoughts to Conchata Ferrell After Being Placed on Respirator After Heart Attack
Fans have been flocking to social media to send well-wishes to Conchata Ferrell. The Two and a Half Men alum was moved to a long-term care facility on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Following the incident, Ferrell's husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ that it would "be a while" before she was able to start recovery.
Ferrell, who is 77, was in an intensive care unit for more than four weeks after she'd suffered a heart attack that lasted 10 minutes back in May. She was previously hospitalized back in December in Charleston, West Virginia while spending time at her vacation home. That same month, she came down with a kidney infection, which spread to other parts of her body and contaminated her blood. After spending a couple of weeks in the hospital, she was released and began recovering at her home in Charleston at the end of January.
After spending four weeks in an ICU, she's been transferred to a long-term care facility, where she's now on a respiratory unit and dialysis, according to Anderson. While she's reported to be "stable and semi-conscious," she's unable to talk or communicate. Here's a look at how fans are sending their love.
My prayers are with Conchata Ferrell and her family during this time. I pray that she gets better 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xZXJN80FBs— Vaughn Ramdeen (@vaughnramdeen) July 16, 2020
Sending my love to you Conchata Ferrell ❤️🙏 Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery. You were so giving and sweet and supportive when we played sisters on “Teen Angel” You will always be one of my favs❤️— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) July 17, 2020
Conchata Ferrell I’m hoping you on best wish to getting well from your sickness so sad news 🙏🙏🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/cukL4UQSFl— leigh harrison (@leighharrison2) July 17, 2020
I hope to get well for Conchata Ferrell, (Berta in Two and a half man) who suffered a heart attack this morning pic.twitter.com/tSHVueRO4F— Nathalia K.S (@NathaliaKS58) July 16, 2020
Nooo Conchata Ferrell stay strong pic.twitter.com/02WDIh30Ph— mr insane™ (@mrinsaneone) July 16, 2020
Sending positive vibes to Conchata Ferrell.— Mike (@ChaiMike26) July 16, 2020
Prayers up for Conchata Ferrell. If I had a tv mom she would be it. Get well soon!— $Forty@aol.com💔🍺😐🔪 (@therealforty) July 17, 2020
I hope Conchata Ferrell is okay. I really can’t lose her and Naya in the same week. I loved her as Berta on Two and a Half Men. #ConchataFerrell— samanthah24 (@Halverson21S) July 17, 2020
Healing prayers for Conchata Ferrell “Berta” Two and a Half Star! In the hospital after a heart attack.— Christine Lozano (@cheyenne_wolf) July 17, 2020
Sending sooo much LOVE Prayers & Well Wishes to #ConchataFerrell!! This woman was the main reason I watched #TwoHalfMen as long as I did Well #GetWellConchata— ᔕhαntч43🧚🏾♀️👸🏾 (@IWish1984) July 16, 2020
Sending out thoughts and prayers to actress Conchata Ferrell fondly remembered as hilarious housekeeper Berta on Two And Half Men who's currently on a respirator following a heart attack😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/7nxYKyHD2r— Robert Henderson (@Robert44279020) July 16, 2020
best wishes for Conchata Ferrell— Raymond Jones (@JnoBS86) July 16, 2020
