Twitter Is Going Crazy Over Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Confirmation

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation has totally taken over Twitter.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed she was expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson in a sentimental Instagram post, the internet freaked out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans got emotional after watching the 33-year-old talk about wanting kids for years on her family’s E! show, while others let out a collective sigh of relief after three months of speculation.

Ahhhh yasss @khloekardashian just announced she gonna have a baby !!! So happy for her — nicøle (@nicolekxm) December 20, 2017

The news that Khloe is pregnant is the best way to end the day @khloekardashian — Martin Kardashian (@khloeklovely) December 20, 2017

@khloekardashian I’m cryinggg!!! Omg I don’t know you personally, but watching every episode of KUWTK I could tell you would be a great mom and now the time has come. Congratulations and I’m so happy for you and Tristan 😭❤ — Tiffany (@Tiphanna) December 20, 2017

Khloe Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy and I feel like I can finally breathe again — sparli kerling (@ksperlz) December 20, 2017

So Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. She finally came out and confirmed it. ABOUT TIME — Katie (@GirlKanye) December 20, 2017

Omg can’t believe Khloe Kardashian finally came out and said she’s pregnant 😍😍 — Dre (@MommaDre__) December 20, 2017

I am way to excited over @khloekardashian being pregnant. Like this is all I ever wanted 😭 — lorena. (@CapnBarb) December 20, 2017

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy after three months of speculation, opening up about why she waited so long to tell fans the good news in her Instagram caption.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she wrote. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian