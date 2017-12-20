Twitter Is Going Crazy Over Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Confirmation

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation has totally taken over Twitter.
After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed she was expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson in a sentimental Instagram post, the internet freaked out.
Many fans got emotional after watching the 33-year-old talk about wanting kids for years on her family’s E! show, while others let out a collective sigh of relief after three months of speculation.
Ahhhh yasss @khloekardashian just announced she gonna have a baby !!! So happy for her— nicøle (@nicolekxm) December 20, 2017
The news that Khloe is pregnant is the best way to end the day @khloekardashian— Martin Kardashian (@khloeklovely) December 20, 2017
@khloekardashian I’m cryinggg!!! Omg I don’t know you personally, but watching every episode of KUWTK I could tell you would be a great mom and now the time has come. Congratulations and I’m so happy for you and Tristan 😭❤— Tiffany (@Tiphanna) December 20, 2017
Khloe Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy and I feel like I can finally breathe again— sparli kerling (@ksperlz) December 20, 2017
So Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. She finally came out and confirmed it. ABOUT TIME— Katie (@GirlKanye) December 20, 2017
Omg can’t believe Khloe Kardashian finally came out and said she’s pregnant 😍😍— Dre (@MommaDre__) December 20, 2017
I am way to excited over @khloekardashian being pregnant. Like this is all I ever wanted 😭— lorena. (@CapnBarb) December 20, 2017
Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy after three months of speculation, opening up about why she waited so long to tell fans the good news in her Instagram caption.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she wrote. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”
