Twitter Explodes in Anger Against Wesley Snipes Amid Halle Berry Abuse Rumors

Twitter users are seriously angry at Wesley Snipes all over again after his appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes. The actor appeared on the red carpet in a maroon tuxedo accented with black and white, and appeared to promote his new role in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy. But fans weren’t so happy to see him on the carpet as many were reminded of the rumors that swirled around about him potentially being the one responsible for abusing actress Halle Berry during their relationship together.

Wesley Snipes is his name and slaying on the red carpet is his game #GoldenGlobes 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/yyy1RdzQFf — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 6, 2020

One person commented, “We don’t support abusers in 2020,” while another added, “Boo to abusers.”

he beat halle berry so bad that she STILL can’t hear out of her left ear. i don’t know why netflix is supporting this guy. — ً (@stxrmbxrn) January 6, 2020

As a result of the abuse Berry endured, she lost 80 percent of her hearing in her ear. Some fans who weren’t aware of this, and learned after Twitter turned into an uproar of fans angry at Netflix for supporting him.

First time today learning that he hit Halle Berry so hard she’s lost 80% of her hearing in one ear… I’m disgusted — Todoroki Tiffany (@auroarafoxx) January 6, 2020

Other fans even brought up the Blade actor’s history with the IRS.

Not paying his taxes and hitting women are his games. Only thing he slayed was his reputation. — Humanity is a group effort. (@Saturnist) January 6, 2020

Someone else played off Netflix’s caption in the Twitter post, saying, “Not paying his taxes, also his game.”

While Snipes did have a few who were in support of him, even bringing up the Chris Brown situation he had with singer Rihanna in 2009, most onlookers were less than thrilled about any kind of support being thrown Snipes’ way.

Several years ago, Berry spoke at The Mayors Fund Benefit in New York City where she spoke about the abuse, saying, “I devalued myself and thought I wasn’t worth it. I chose partners that mimicked my father. It was only when I was in an abusive relationship and blood squirted on the ceiling of my apartment and I lost 80 percent of my hearing in my ear that I realized, I have to break the cycle.”