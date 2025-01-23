Veteran character actor Carel Struycken, known for his memorable roles in Twin Peaks and The Addams Family, has joined thousands of Los Angeles residents who lost everything in January’s devastating Eaton Fire, prompting his family to seek community support. According to The Sun, the 76-year-old actor and his wife Tracey were forced to evacuate their Altadena home on Jan. 7, 2025, when flames appeared on the nearby ridge. The couple managed to grab only essential items before fleeing their residence of more than 12 years.

Struycken, whose towering presence has graced numerous beloved films and television shows over several decades, including Men in Black, Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, is among the many entertainment industry professionals affected by the widespread wildfires.

The actor’s son-in-law, Michael Anspach, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist the couple in rebuilding their lives. “We’re so very thankful they were able to safely escape the oncoming blaze, but like so many others, they lost everything to the Eaton Fire. Please keep Carel, Tracey, and all those affected by the fires in your thoughts and prayers,” Anspach wrote on the fundraising page.

The Sun notes that Tracey Struycken, described as a “dedicated family medicine doctor,” continues to work while the couple grapples with their devastating loss. Anspach, who has been married to the Struyckens’ daughter for 11 years, explained that he had visited the family home just three days before the fire began.

The entertainment community has mobilized to support those affected by the disaster. Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has pledged $500,000 to relief efforts, while Guitar Center has established a special grant program to help musicians replace destroyed instruments.

Struycken, best known to many as Lurch from The Addams Family films of the 1990s and The Giant/The Fireman in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, has previously spoken about his connection with outsider characters. “It has been a revelation to discover how many people identify with the Addams Family. I guess people who have always felt a bit out of place in our society,” he told a previous interviewer.

The actor, also an accomplished photographer and digital image editor, is one of countless residents affected by the January wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles neighborhoods. The full impact of the disaster remains unclear as communities and relief organizations continue their response efforts.

Anspach detailed on the fundraising page that all collected funds will directly support the Struyckens’ recovery and home rebuilding process. The campaign represents one of many community efforts to assist those displaced by the fires as neighborhoods across Los Angeles cope with unprecedented destruction.