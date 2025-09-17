‘Twin Peaks’ Legend Kyle MacLachlan Reveals Special New Project

Diane, it’s September 16, and we’re entering the world of… podcasting?

Twin Peaks legend Kyle MacLachlan is launching a new podcast with iHeartRadio called What Are We Even Doing?, a series where he’ll interview younger actors or artists about their creative processes and how they manage their time in modern Hollywood.

The Elvis Duran Podcast Network, which is owned by iHeartRadio, describes the new series as follows: “MacLachlan sits down with Millennial and Gen Z actors, musicians, artists and creators to share stories about the entertainment industry past, present and future. While conversations flow in unpredictable directions, each show ends the same way – with a special game tailored to each guest.”

MacLachlan, of course, is best known for his role as Agent Dale Cooper in the legendary ABC series Twin Peaks. The show, created by director David Lynch, is widely acknowledged as being responsible for modern television as we know it.

Guests for the first season include Kaia Gerber, Dylan O’Brien, Benito Skinner, Willa Bennett, Caleb Hearon, and more.

The series will be available anywhere podcasts are, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

“I’ve always been pretty quiet about my creative process – it’s not exactly the kind of thing actors sit around swapping notes on between takes,” MacLachlan said in a press release. “But I’ve gotten curious. So I thought, why not start talking with the next generation of actors, musicians, and more creators to hear how they do it – and maybe finally figure out what ‘chopped’ means while I’m at it. I’m thrilled I got to dream this up with my creative team at Full Picture, and even more excited to launch it with the Elvis Duran Podcast Network and iHeartRadio. If anyone can help a 66-year-old actor keep up with Gen Z, it’s them.”