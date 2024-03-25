Comedian Retires From His TV Hosting Duties After 39 Years

Sir Lenny Henry is calling it a day as the host and co-founder of Comic Relief. The comedy icon in the U.K. just wrapped up hosting his final edition of the annual charity drive, stepping from the role he helped create nearly 40 years prior.

"It is not about me – it is about the mirth and the money, the comedy and compassion," Henry said to viewers during the event. To cap off his incredible run, the charity noted it had raised £40 million for 2024. It was also watched by an average 3.6 million viewers.

Henry hosted alongside popular comedian and fitness personality Davina McCall, Love Island presenter Maya Jama, David Tennant, Romesh Raganathan, UK Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness, and Rosie Ramsey.

"On behalf of all of us here tonight, and of course the entire nation, I've got to say you are 100% totally, utterly – am I right when I say – he's irreplaceable," McCall said about her co-host during the broadcast.

Henry explained his decision to leave with RadioTimes, noting he wasn't going away entirely just yet. "I'm not going anywhere, I'm just not going to host on the night. I might still make films for them and do voiceovers and things, but I think it's time for a newer generation to come and take the baton, because we've been carrying it for a long time," Henry told the outlet. "We've got some people, so it's gonna be really, really good. There might be some competition, so I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes. I hope they oil up and fight in the carpark!"

Outside of Comic Relief, Henry is likely best known to American audiences for his sitcom Chef! back in the mid-90s. It would air after Are You Being Served? on PBS, growing some popularity for the comedian Stateside. He also hosted his own comedy show, The Lenny Henry Show, and appears as part of the ensemble on The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.