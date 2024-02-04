TV Star Dies Following Cancer Diagnosis: Jonnie Irwin Was 50

British TV star Jonnie Irwin has died at 50 years old. A statement was posted to his Instagram page, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit."

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie's family as they navigate through this profound loss," the statement continues. "Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated. As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on."

According to People, Irwin was diagnosed in August 2020, and after a series of tests, it was confirmed he had lung cancer. He was best known for presenting the Channel 4 lifestyle program A Place In The Sun from 2004 to 2021, as well as the BBC daytime program Escape to the Country from 2010 to 2023. Irwin told HELLO Magazine in 2022 that he was "being given six months to live. I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible."

Meanwhile, in July 2023, he got candid about his diagnosis on BBC's Morning Live. "I'm really good," he admitted. "I have up days and down days, but today is very much an up day. The family is great and very noisy." He had been in palliative care since he learned about the cancer, which is an approach aimed at optimizing quality of life. He had to go through blood transfusions as a day patient, and he had "embraced it" once he discovered how well he was treated.

Jonnie Irwin is survived by his wife, Jessica Holmes, of eight years, and their three kids – 3-year-old Red and 2-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac. "Rest in peace, dear Jonnie," the Instagram statement concluded. "You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten." Our condolences are with Irwin's family at this difficult time. No information has been released about memorial details.