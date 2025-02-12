TV/Radio Legend Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: Philip Brady Was 85

Phillip Brady, OAM, died today at 85 years old from pancreatic cancer. Best known as a radio host on 3AW in Melbourne, Australia, he was in the broadcasting industry for nearly 67 years. He retired from the station just over a week ago, but “refused” to let the audience know the reason for his retirement, saying, “I’m here to entertain them, buddy, not to bring them down.”

3AW announced the death of the “much loved” host on Tuesday morning to listeners, with host Tom Elliot breaking the “very sad” news on air. “…it is very sad because I don’t think we’ll see the likes of Philip Brady again; someone who could do it all. He was good on TV, good on radio, he could make people laugh, he can talk about things seriously if he had to, he was always positive, he had a wonderful energy, always had a smile on his face…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most recently, Brady was co-host of 3AW’s program Remember When, with fellow host Simon Owens. He hosted that program until January 12, and announced retirement on February 2. Owens said his co-host, who he’d been working with for 29 years, wanted his audience to know of his diagnosis only after his passing, and quoted Brady as saying “Oh, once I’m gone, buddy, it’s a free for all, tell them everything, I want them to know everything.”

Brady first started at Channel Nine in 1958, before being recruited to join Graham Kennedy’s famed comedy ensemble and appearing often on In Melbourne Tonight. He went on to host many famous game shows in the 1960s and 1970s, such as Concentration and Everybody’s Talking for Nine Network, Casino Ten, Password, Moneymakers, and many others for the 0-10 network. He also appeared often on Good Morning Australia.

3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers’ statement read: “Phil was a great friend to many, truly loving his work on air and helping so many listeners and colleagues with advice, companionship and friendship. Phil will be greatly missed by all at 3AW.”