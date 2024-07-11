TV Host's Wife, Two Daughters Killed in Triple Murder: Community Mourns Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

A longtime BBC analyst was dealt tragedy on Wednesday after his wife and two daughters were identified as the victims of a crossbow attack that led police on a manhunt. According to BBC News, Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested after allegedly slaying Carol Hunt, 61, Louise 25, Hannah, 28 in their home in a "targeted attack," according to the outlet. They are the family of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

"This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims' family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened," Det Insp Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said. "This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place."

As the news spread, many confirmed the terrible facts of the case and shared some touching words of sympathy for Hunt and his losses. BBC Radio 5's Mark Chapman sent loving words to his colleague, calling it a "heartbreaking day."

"John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries," Chapman said through tears.

An unnamed friend of Louise Hunt also spoke to BBC News about the incident, saying they were in denial about the murders. "I couldn't believe what had happened at first. I'd heard the news from my sister early in the morning before I'd figured out who the victims were and, once I found out, it's been a massive shock. [I've] been in denial," they said. "I can't even begin to imagine what the father's going through."

Clifford was arrested after the manhunt cornered him in a cemetery in North London. According to The Daily Mail, Hunt returned home after a day working at Lingfield Park Racecourse in Surrey and discovered the crime scene inside his home. According to E! News, police believe Clifford was known to the victims and had left the military after a short stint in 2022.

"He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries," a police statement said after Clifford was arrested. "No shots were fired by police."