TV Host Reveals Painful Steak Knife Injury

Fern Britton is warning her fans to use caution. The former This Morning presenter recently suffered a painful injury when she accidentally cut her hand with a steak knife, Britton opening up about the incident, and sharing a photo of her injured hand, on Twitter last month.

According to Britton, the incident occurred as she was attempting to cut a string on a bouquet of flowers. Instead of grabbing scissors to get the job done, though, Britton, 66, reached for a steak knife instead, a decision that proved to be quite dangerous, with the former presenter revealing that the blade "went in about a centimetre." Britton shared a picture of her hand with a bandage, explaining that she "pulled it out and the inside looks like steak.. sorry are you having supper? Applied pressure, and held up." She assured her fans that it was "not too bad now."

WARNING: Just stabbed my thumb. Using a steak knife instead of scissors to cut string around a bunch of flowers. Went in about a centimetre 🫣 Pulled it out and the inside looks like steak.. sorry are you having supper? Applied pressure, and held up.. not too bad now. 😬 pic.twitter.com/fLS0uqIZHO — Fern Britton 💙No tick but the real deal (@Fern_Britton) June 24, 2023

Britton's 144,000 Twitter followers rushed to make sure she was ok, with one person asking, "Do you think you need to get it looked at?" Britton responded, "I'll let you know!" When another fan said they hoped she "did not get to a tendon," the TV presenter and author assured them, "I do t think so." Meanwhile, another follower made sure to let Britton know she wasn't alone in making that same mistake, the user writing, "I once tried to open a wine bottle with a steak knife and stabbed my boob." Britton responded to the tweet, "Owe."

At this time, Britton has not updated fans on her recovery. She has, however, remained active on social media. Along with tweeting about the cricket games and promoting her various books, she has also been active on Instagram, where she has opened up about her summer plans and documented her morning runs.

Britton is best known for presenting TV's This Morning from 1999 to 2009. She also co-presented Breakfast Time in the 1980s and hosted the cookery game show Ready Steady Cook between 1994 and 2000 on BBC One. In 2012, she participated in Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Along with her TV career, Britton has published several bestselling novels and books of short stories and non-fiction.